Lawrence county man arrested with abuse of a child

Johnothan Grimes
Johnothan Grimes(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, Johnathan Grimes of Lawrence County was arrested and charged with torture/willful abuse of a child.

Lawrence County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Town Creek community in reference to a 3-year-old juvenile being struck multiple times with a hair straightener. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the victim had marks and welts on her body

Upon the deputies’ arrival, the male subject had left the residence with an adult female, a female victim and a sibling to the victim.

Later that day contact was made with the male subject along with two minor children in regards to a welfare check on the victim who had signs of child abuse.

There is a possibility of other pending charges.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

