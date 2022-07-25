Deals
Huntsville murder suspect turns himself in to police

Hunstville Police seek information on murder suspect
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hunstville Police Department says that 22-year-old Dominick LaShawn McIver turned himself in Tuesday morning.

HPD had obtained a murder warrant for McIver for the shooting of 25-year-old Keydrick Davies Evans.

HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators received a tip about a body in the 3100 block of Blue Spring Road where Evans’ body was discovered in a shallow grave at the abandoned home on Friday.

Daniel Joe Smallwood and Samantha Bittlow Icy Parker were also arrested with murder in connection to the case. Investigators believe the incident to be drug-related.

