Huntsville murder suspect turns himself in to police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hunstville Police Department says that 22-year-old Dominick LaShawn McIver turned himself in Tuesday morning.

HPD had obtained a murder warrant for McIver for the shooting of 25-year-old Keydrick Davies Evans.

HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators received a tip about a body in the 3100 block of Blue Spring Road where Evans’ body was discovered in a shallow grave at the abandoned home on Friday.

Daniel Joe Smallwood and Samantha Bittlow Icy Parker were also arrested with murder in connection to the case. Investigators believe the incident to be drug-related.

