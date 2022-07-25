Deals
Hunstville Police seek information on murder suspect
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hunstville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public regarding the whereabouts of 22-year-old Dominick LaShawn McIver.

HPD has obtained a murder warrant for McIver for the shooting of 25-year-old Keydrick Davies Evans.

HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators received a tip about a body in the 3100 block of Blue Spring Road where Evans’ body was discovered in a shallow grave at the abandoned home on Friday.

Daniel Joe Smallwood and Samantha Bittlow Icy Parker were also arrested with murder in connection to the case. Investigators believe the incident to be drug-related.

Anyone with information about the case, including McIver’s whereabouts, may contact HP investigators at 256-722-7100.

