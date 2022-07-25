Hunstville Police seek information on murder suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hunstville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public regarding the whereabouts of 22-year-old Dominick LaShawn McIver.

HPD has obtained a murder warrant for McIver for the shooting of 25-year-old Keydrick Davies Evans.

HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators received a tip about a body in the 3100 block of Blue Spring Road where Evans’ body was discovered in a shallow grave at the abandoned home on Friday.

Daniel Joe Smallwood and Samantha Bittlow Icy Parker were also arrested with murder in connection to the case. Investigators believe the incident to be drug-related.

Anyone with information about the case, including McIver’s whereabouts, may contact HP investigators at 256-722-7100.

