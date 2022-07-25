Gas prices are falling with decreased global demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas prices are falling across the world as the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on. AAA spokesman Clay Ingram says the conflict is the main reason prices have been so unpredictable in 2022.

Even though the invasion is still continuing at the same rate, gas prices continue to fall. Ingram says that’s because the supply of gas is increasing while global demand is decreasing.

Ingram says summer travel in the U-S is still going strong but European countries are not consuming as much gas as they usually do.

That’s impacting drivers in Alabama. Prices have gone down 60 cents since June.

The sharp decrease is unusual this time of year. Prices usually start to decrease when schools start in mid to late August.

“This year is just so different and wacky and unusual,” said Ingram. “You don’t know what’s going to happen really so having this much of a drop is unusual but again having record prices like we have had over the past few months is not usual either.”

Ingram says he can’t predict what prices will look like in the next few months.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.