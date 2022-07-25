Deals
Families of captured Alabamians in Ukraine speak out after deaths of Americans

Alabamians captured in Ukraine update
By Matthew King
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine last month.

The two have remained captured since.

Bunny Drueke, Alex Druke’s mother, and Joy Black, Andy Huynh’s fiancée, met on Sunday to open a package sent from Ukraine.

The package contained items from both Andy and Alex.

Bunny Drueke said receiving a package from overseas with items belonging to loved one’s was an emotional experience.

”It just meant the world to Joy to get Andy’s ring and his passport and his bible,” she said.

Joy Black, Huyhn’s fiancée, said hearing about deaths immediately made her think of the other families involved.

“Earlier last week, a friend of Andy and Alex’s made us aware of the lives that were lost,” she said. “Of course our hearts go out to their families. Definitely a lot. It’s a very big tragedy. It doesn’t take away from the fact that they’re all heroes. My heart definitely goes out to their families because they were fighting to preserve freedom in all of the world and all the other volunteers.”

She said the news didn’t change her thoughts on her fiancée’s capture. She still feels nervous.

“The news doesn’t change my mind, just my heart feels very bad for those families,” she said. “I’ll always be a little nervous until they’re home, but it helps me reaffirm why they were there. It shows very clearly why they were there. I know that I just need to keep my hope up for when they get home.”

Black said the support she’s been given globally keeps her going, as well as the power of prayer.

“Definitely a lot of the support we have gotten, she said.“ “I’ve gone back and re watched President Zelensky’s message to the families that he made a couple weeks ago. Whenever I feel like I’m not doing anything and feel a little down, I can always just pray. That always does something.”

Bunny Drueke said no longer watches videos of her son Alex because she knows they are Russian propaganda. She says her son knew this would be the case before he even left.

“I think that the guys are doing a good job of letting us know it’s a scripted talk, she said. “Alex told me before he went ‘don’t believe anything I say, except I love you mom because everything else is probably propaganda.”

