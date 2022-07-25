Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Crestwood Hospital employee charged with sex abuse, pleads not guilty

Crestwood Hospital employee charged with sex abuse
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - David Andrew Brown was booked and charged with sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old on July 25. Brown is being accused of having sexual contact with a 6-year-old on the same date.

On Aug. 2, Brown was released from the Madison County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

On August 22, Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge and asked for a waived arraignment.

Brown was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 24 at 3 p.m. before the waiver was granted by District Judge Charles B. Langham.

As of Tuesday, his arraignment has been waived to a grand jury, a date has not been set.

According to his Linkedin profile, Brown has been the Human Resource Director at Crestwood Hospital for six years.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raissa Kengne
Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting
Kelton was arrested for shooting two people in Madison Sunday.
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
Huntsville Police: 6 people face charges in shooting on Judith Lane
Christopher Maxwell Jacobie Owens
Huntsville robber sentenced to 19 years in prison

Latest News

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse
UAH, FBI warns students about “sextortion” scams
UAH, FBI warns students about “sextortion” scams
Starbucks union votes tallied Tuesday in Scottsboro
Scottsboro Starbucks votes no union
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama head coach Nick Saban again highest paid football coach
One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital after battling with a fire in Rogersville...
Rogersville firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire