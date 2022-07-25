Crestwood Hospital employee charged with sex abuse, pleads not guilty

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - David Andrew Brown was booked and charged with sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old on July 25. Brown is being accused of having sexual contact with a 6-year-old on the same date.

On Aug. 2, Brown was released from the Madison County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

On August 22, Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge and asked for a waived arraignment.

Brown was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 24 at 3 p.m. before the waiver was granted by District Judge Charles B. Langham.

As of Tuesday, his arraignment has been waived to a grand jury, a date has not been set.

According to his Linkedin profile, Brown has been the Human Resource Director at Crestwood Hospital for six years.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.