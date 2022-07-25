Deals
‘COVID rebound’ concern for Paxlovid users

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Paxlovid is becoming a popular COVID-19 treatment, President Biden even using it to try and get over the coronavirus.

It’s an oral antiviral that is supposed to stop the virus from becoming too severe. Studies show it achieves those results almost 90% of the time.

However, it comes with one major drawback the Center for Disease Control is dubbing it ‘COVID rebound.’

Paxlovid will make the patient’s symptoms subside for a few days and they could even test negative but then the symptoms and virus can return. Then, the patient is experiencing COVID even longer.

Leaders with the CDC do stress that symptoms aren’t more severe if you experience a COVID rebound.

Huntsville Hospital’s Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Ali Hassoun says it’s important to take Paxlovid within five days of experiencing symptoms.

He says he hopes Paxlovid usage becomes more widespread, especially since it’s an oral medication, while most other treatments are infusions or injections.

“It’s much easier to give it to patients whether logistically through a pharmacy, primary care, Now it’s getting to test and treat centers,” said Dr. Hassoun. “So, there’s much more flexibility where they’re doing it.”

Dr. Hassoun says Paxlovid is available with a prescription. For now, the cost is subsidized by the government.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

