Colbert County brush fire under control after days of monitoring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Underwood Mountain Road brush fire worked by crews all weekend is under control on Monday morning.

The fire was burning just outside of Tuscumbia in the area of Lime Rock Road and Claunch Loop.

The Colbert County EMA wrote the following on a Sunday Facebook post:

Underwood Mountain Rd CLOSED between Lime Rock Rd / Claunch Loop (South) until further notice. Due to a large uncontrolled brush fire and multiple fire apparatus in the area, Underwood Mountain Road between Lime Rock Road and the south entrance of Claunch Loop will be CLOSED until further notice, likely through the night. The closing may be bypassed by using Claunch Loop.

According to Oak Moutain Fire Fighter Matt Moore, crews have been working the fire since Tuesday, July 19. He said the fire was under control a few different times, but it would then return to burning. Crews have been monitoring the area around the clock since Friday.

“A lot of residents are worried,” Moore said. “We’ve been patrolling and keeping a watch.”

Video captured on Sunday evening showed large flames in the brush fire.

An Oak Moutain firefighter says crews have been watching this around the clock since Friday night.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, smoke was heavy in the area but the flames appeared to be contained. Firefighters are still monitoring for additional flare-ups. Heavy equipment is expected to arrive on the scene later today to assist.

Underwood Mountain Road remains blocked.

Continue to check this story on Monday for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.