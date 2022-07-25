Back-to-School 2022: See a full list of start dates for north Alabama schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first week of August marks the return to the classroom for many Tennessee Valley students.

Find out when students at each school district in north Alabama begin classes at the bottom of this story.

Submit your first day of school photos here:

Back-to-School stories to read:

Find your school system’s first day below:

Monday, August 1

Tuesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 3

Thursday, August 4

Friday, August 5

Monday, August 8

Tuesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 10

Thursday, August 11

Monday, August 15

Monday, August 22

E-mail news@waff.com if you don’t see your school on this list.

Back-to-School 2022 (WAFF)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.