Back-to-School 2022: See a full list of start dates for north Alabama schools
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first week of August marks the return to the classroom for many Tennessee Valley students.
Find out when students at each school district in north Alabama begin classes at the bottom of this story.
Find your school system’s first day below:
Monday, August 1
Tuesday, August 2
Wednesday, August 3
- Albertville City Schools
- Madison City Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Bethlehem Baptist School
- Big Cove Christian Academy
- Holy Spirit School
- Madison Academy
- St. John the Baptist Catholic School
- St. John Paul II Catholic School
Thursday, August 4
- Boaz City Schools
- Jackson County Schools
- Muscle Shoals City Schools
- Scottsboro City Schools
- Sheffield City Schools
- Tuscumbia City Schools
- Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
- Mars Hill Bible School
Friday, August 5
- DeKalb County Schools
- Fort Payne City Schools
- Guntersville City Schools
- Mountain View Christian School
- Valley Fellowship Christian School
Monday, August 8
- Arab City Schools
- Colbert County Schools
- Franklin County Schools
- Hartselle City Schools
- Limestone County Schools
- Morgan County Schools
- Winston County Schools
- Bethel Baptist School
- Covenant Christian School
- Floral Crest School
- Oakwood Adventist Academy
Tuesday, August 9
- Marshall County Schools
- Russellville City Schools
- Florence City Schools
- St. Joseph Regional Catholic School
- Westminster Christian Academy
Wednesday, August 10
- Athens City Schools
- Cullman City Schools
- Cullman County Schools
- Decatur City Schools
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Athens Bible School
- Cornerstone Christian School
- Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Randolph School
- Sacred Heart Elementary
- Saint Ann School
- St. Paul’s Lutheran School
- Shoals Christian School
Thursday, August 11
Monday, August 15
Monday, August 22
E-mail news@waff.com if you don’t see your school on this list.
