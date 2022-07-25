Deals
Back-to-School 2022: See a full list of start dates for north Alabama schools

Most schools in north Alabama begin in the first or second week of August
By Wade Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first week of August marks the return to the classroom for many Tennessee Valley students.

Find out when students at each school district in north Alabama begin classes at the bottom of this story.

Submit your first day of school photos here:

Back-to-School stories to read:

Find your school system’s first day below:

Monday, August 1

Tuesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 3

Thursday, August 4

Friday, August 5

Monday, August 8

Tuesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 10

Thursday, August 11

Monday, August 15

Monday, August 22

E-mail news@waff.com if you don’t see your school on this list.

