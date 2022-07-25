Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Annual Christmas concert tour coming to VBC

Manheim Steamroller Christmas tour by Chip Davis is coming to the VBC in December.
Manheim Steamroller Christmas tour by Chip Davis is coming to the VBC in December.(Von Braun Center)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry is coming to Huntsville in late December.

Manheim Steamroller by Chip Davis will be at the Von Braun Center on Dec. 28 for a stop on its Christmas concert tour.

According to a press release from the Von Braun Center, it is the 35th year of the annual tour making it the longest-running concert tour.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. reserved seats are $69 plus a service charge.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
One dead in Saturday evening motorcycle crash
HEMSI
Hiker seriously injured at Monte Sano State Park
Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody
Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody
John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
Texans John Metchie III diagnosed with Leukemia
Wanda Palmer awoke from a two-year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe...
Man jailed after sister awakens from two-year coma dies in police custody

Latest News

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville Magistrate pleads not guilty to menacing
A fire that has been burning for days in Colbert County is now under control.
Colbert County fire contained
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Todd Graves buying Mega Millions tickets for all 50k Raising Cane’s employees
Celebrate Culinary Month in Huntsville this August
Celebrate Culinary Month in Huntsville this August