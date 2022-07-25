Annual Christmas concert tour coming to VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry is coming to Huntsville in late December.

Manheim Steamroller by Chip Davis will be at the Von Braun Center on Dec. 28 for a stop on its Christmas concert tour.

According to a press release from the Von Braun Center, it is the 35th year of the annual tour making it the longest-running concert tour.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. reserved seats are $69 plus a service charge.

