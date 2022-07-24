Two men recaptured after escape from work release

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two inmates of the Morgan County Jail walked off while on a work release at a business in Decatur but were later recaptured.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were located and arrested in Madison County.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the two men had escaped. Around 8:30 a.m. the post was updated to say that the two men had been captured.

The two men are George Ulrich, 40, and Richard Sharpe, 39. Ulrich was in jail for theft and burglary charges while Sharpe was incarcerated for receiving stolen property and attempting to elude charges.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that it believes the men took a white 2001 Chevrolet Cargo Van that belongs to the business.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.