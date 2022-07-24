Texans John Metchie III diagnosed with Leukemia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Current Texans wide receiver and former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III, has released a statement on Twitter saying he has been diagnosed with APL, or Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.

His statement said he is currently receiving “great medical care,” and he is in good spirits. He expects to make a recovery in the future.

As a result of his diagnosis, Metchie has announced he will not be playing football this season to focus on his recovery.

“Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes,” Metchie said. “I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God Bless.”

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

