Sunday Morning Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mild and Muggy this AM with no activity on radar.

In the 70s to start off and we are looking to tag on 20 more degrees throughout the day. 90s expected for highs with a mix of sun and clouds.

Slightly better chance at seeing some showers today- mostly late afternoon showers and storms.

We will increase rain chances for next week but keep temperatures around the same.

Continue to practice heat safety N. Alabama

