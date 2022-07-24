Small plane makes hard landing on Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a small plane made a hard landing onto Smith Lake on July 23.

Authorities say the plane landed onto Smith lake near Crane Creek. Investigators say the plane was not severely damage, and no one was injured. No reason was given for why the plane landed on the lake.

Plane crash in Smith Lake (Steven Stutter)

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division is investigating the landing.

