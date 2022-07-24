Deals
One dead in Saturday evening motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash just south of Moulton Saturday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Rafael Marchen, 55, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating hit a vehicle operated by Timothy Hamilton, 54.

ALEA says that Marchen was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter where he later passed due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred on Alabama 33 approximately five miles south of Moulton.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

