Hot and Mainly Dry This Afternoon

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sitting mainly dry across the Tennessee Valley with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms ongoing this afternoon. Most of this activity is being fueled by daytime heating with current temperatures in the low to mid 90s. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and early evening, showers and storms will start dissipating with mostly clear skies overnight. Overnight lows will fall back into the low and mid 70s.

Conditions will start off rather dry to kick off your work week on Monday, but with additional energy sweeping across the region we could see widely scattered showers and storms by the early afternoon and into the evening, so keep the umbrella handy. Afternoon highs will be topping out in the low 90s with rain likely tapering off by the evening hours.

Plan on more hit and miss shower and storm chances throughout the work week each day with afternoon highs staying in the low 90s. Not everyone will see rain, but it would be a good idea to keep the rain gear nearby. Rain chances begin increasing in coverage by Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

