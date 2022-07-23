Steve Jobs’ original Apple computer prototype up for auction

Deals
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - A 45-year-old computer may become one of the most expensive ever sold.

That’s because it was owned by Apple founder Steve Jobs.

An original prototype for Apple’s first desktop computer is going on the auction block.

The Apple I was hand soldered in 1976 by co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The pair used it to demo their technology and secure their first major order.

The bidding is already up to more than $200,000 with the auction continuing until Aug. 18.

Analysts believe the computer could sell for as high as $500,000.

