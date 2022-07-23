Shoals unemployment up in June despite statewide decrease

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey’s communications director released June’s statewide unemployment numbers on Friday.

Across Alabama, the average unemployment rate decreased by 0.1%.

In the metro Shoals area, however, unemployment increased by one percent.

That roughly equates to 2,400 people across two counties in one month.

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton said he was surprised, but he thinks his city will be just fine.

“Obviously a little surprised,” he said.

Betterton said he believes the city of Florence is doing their best to support business, no matter the size.

“As a city, I think we’re constantly looking for ways to encourage business, from small mom and pop to commercial.”

He said the solution to battling unemployment is working together.

“I think the key word is collaboration,” he said. “I know right now there’s a program that I met with last week called Launch 2035. It’s a collaboration across North Alabama. How we work together, how we tie together across the singing river trails across Alabama, how we connect across the Tennessee River. So, I have lots of things there that make a huge difference.”

Betterton predicts the unemployment rate will drop down eventually due to the quality of the Shoals community.

“From my perspective quality of life here is very high,” he said. “The word for Florence is wow. We have lots of wows.”

