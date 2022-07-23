Muscle Shoals man taken into custody for shooting incident

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday Samuel Brycin Fuqua was taken into custody and detained as a suspect in the shooting incident of a 22-year-old female victim at 812 6th Street.

Once the Muscle Shoal Police Department deemed the scene to be safe Muscle Shoals Firemen and Keller EMS Personnel attended to the female victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified as Jalisa Lashea Box of Florence, AL.

Officers and detectives learned of a domestic incident that took place inside and outside of the residence that lead to the shooting. Fuqua then left the scene in a vehicle heading to Murphy Oil gas station before getting out on foot and heading to Sheffield, AL.

MSPD learned where Fuqua was located in Sheffield. The Sheffield Police Department acted quickly to locate Fuqua using information from the public. Fuqua was apprehended at a residence on 8th Avenue in Sheffield.

Fuqua was then taken into custody and transported to the MSPD without incident. MSPD is currently working on obtaining a warrant of arrest for Fuqua for the charge of Attempted Murder with other charges to follow.

As for Box, she is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

