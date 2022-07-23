Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody

Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody
Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody(WSAW)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for a missing 4-year-old female child at the Asbury Baseball fields.

Deputies responded and made contact with the grandmother of the child who had custody of her through Dekalb County the previous day.

Mia Lamunyon was identified as the mother and as a potential suspect by the deputies. Investigators and deputies were able to identify Lamunyon’s vehicle traveling south towards Birmingham.

On Friday morning, Lamunyon and the child were located at a residence in Fultondale, AL by the Fultondale Police Department.

A Marshall County deputy arrived at the scene and the child was returned to the proper custodians. Lamunyon was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Marshall County.

Lamunyon was charged with interference with child custody with a bond set at $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items seized by the North Alabama Drug Task Force.
North Alabama Drug Task Force arrests man on drug-related charges
HPD officer suffers medical emergency on Thursday
Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency
Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road, ALEA seeking information
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences

Latest News

Florence unemployment increases
Shoals unemployment up in June despite statewide decrease
Muscle Shoals man taken into custody for shooting incident
Muscle Shoals man taken into custody for shooting incident
Madison County dangerous roads
Citizens concerned about excessive speeding on county roads in Madison and Limestone counties
Huntsville Parks and Recreation offering after-school program
Huntsville Parks and Recreation offering after-school program