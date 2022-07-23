Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for a missing 4-year-old female child at the Asbury Baseball fields.

Deputies responded and made contact with the grandmother of the child who had custody of her through Dekalb County the previous day.

Mia Lamunyon was identified as the mother and as a potential suspect by the deputies. Investigators and deputies were able to identify Lamunyon’s vehicle traveling south towards Birmingham.

On Friday morning, Lamunyon and the child were located at a residence in Fultondale, AL by the Fultondale Police Department.

A Marshall County deputy arrived at the scene and the child was returned to the proper custodians. Lamunyon was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Marshall County.

Lamunyon was charged with interference with child custody with a bond set at $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.