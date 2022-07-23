Lightning rips through a Pinson home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of lightning strikes occurred all across central Alabama during storms on July 21, and while most just lit up the stormy sky, one ripped a part a family home in Pinson.

The Davies family say that they have heard from damage accessors, and several firefighters that their house is the worst lightning damage they have ever seen.

From the curb everything appears fine, but on the inside, it is a very different story.

“If you want to come on in, this is our living room and pretty extensive damage in here,” said Bill Davies.

The damage isn’t limited to just the living room. The kitchen and dining room also provided examples of mother nature’s power.

“Really extensive here in our dining room area. It blew this wall completely down.”

The power of the strike so loud that you hear it on a neighbor’s doorbell cam and so powerful that the Davies iron cross flew across the dining room impaling an adjacent wall.

The family spent Friday picking up the pieces and counting their blessings.

Neither Bill or his son were in the second story of the home when the lightning struck.

“I just feel like in my heart, that had one of us been on this level one of us would have been hurt or worse.”

Bill was actually a floor below when the strike occurred, working on one of his vehicles, and he will never forget what happened next.

“When the lightning struck, the radio which is completely unplugged from the car came on for just like a second.”

The family stresses the material things can be replaced and are thankful this story wasn’t a tragic one. Just a reminder of the power severe storms can possess.

