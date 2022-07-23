Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for driving recklessly, twice in one night.(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items seized by the North Alabama Drug Task Force.
North Alabama Drug Task Force arrests man on drug-related charges
HPD officer suffers medical emergency on Thursday
Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency
Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road, ALEA seeking information
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences

Latest News

Vigil for Hartselle Police Officer
Hartselle holds vigil for injured officer at municipal hall
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
Vigil for Hartselle Police Officer
Vigil for Hartselle Police Officer
Muscle Shoals man taken into custody for shooting incident
Muscle Shoals man taken into custody for shooting incident