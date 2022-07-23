Heat & Humidity Continue Throughout the Weekend

Another hot and humid day across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures currently sitting in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits in some locations. The good news is that a few isolated to scattered showers and storms have developed this afternoon, which is helping to bring some relief from the heat. However, most locations are still quite dry, so please continue to stay hydrated, especially if you have any outdoor plans today. We should see this activity tapering off by sunset with clearing skies into the evening hours. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy as we dip back into the low and mid 70s.

A typical summertime pattern with more heat and humidity will continue as we head throughout the rest of the weekend and into your next work week. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid 90s with heat indices ranging between 100 and 105 degrees, and each day will feature a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms.

Better chances for more widespread rain looks to be arriving toward the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend with a slow-moving cold front approaching the region. Highs will be a smidge cooler only topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

