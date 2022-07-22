What’s trending with Charles this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It has been another busy week with trending stories both locally and nationally.

I made my grand return to Tennessee Valley Living talking about the death of a female lion at the Birmingham Zoo, a new martini and a story about the author of “Where the Crawdads Sing”.

On July 18, a female lion, Akili, at the Birmingham Zoo was introduced to a male lion, Josh. Akili suffered severe injuries and later passed away. Zoo officials said animal introductions are always risky because animals can be unpredictable.

The zoo said it is evaluating the next steps for Josh.

Now, are you looking to try something new this weekend? There is a martini called the “Veltini”. It’s a martini with Velveeta-infused vodka, mixed with olive brine and vermouth.

You can get the drink at select BLT Steak Houses for $15 or order an online kit for $50 to make it yourself.

And finally, the author of “Where the Crawdads Sing”, Delia Owens, is wanted for questioning for a killing that took place in Zambia in the 1990s. A film adaption of the bestselling book was released on July 15, making $17 million in its opening weekend.

