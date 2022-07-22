Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

“Pippin” opens in Huntsville for a weekend of magical performances

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add a little razzle dazzle to your weekend? Well, the cast of “Pippin” has some ‘Magic To Do’.

Independent Musical Productions (IMP) is hitting the stage with the Tony-award winning show, “Pippin”. The musical production follows the story of prince Pippin who is looking for the secret to happiness and a lifetime of fulfillment.

Sean Kruer plays Pippin in the show and shared more about what the process has been like. With the cast and crew spending 20 hours a week rehearsing in addition to their normal lives and jobs, it’s a show they’re all proud to put on.

Featuring a colorful troupe of circus-like performers, the show is filled with dazzling dances and tricks and is sure to take the audience away from reality for a while.

The show is on all weekend long at the Lee High School Theatre, now through July 24. For more information and tickets, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items seized by the North Alabama Drug Task Force.
North Alabama Drug Task Force arrests man on drug-related charges
HPD officer suffers medical emergency on Thursday
Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency
Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road, ALEA seeking information
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences