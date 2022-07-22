“Pippin” opens in Huntsville for a weekend of magical performances

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add a little razzle dazzle to your weekend? Well, the cast of “Pippin” has some ‘Magic To Do’.

Independent Musical Productions (IMP) is hitting the stage with the Tony-award winning show, “Pippin”. The musical production follows the story of prince Pippin who is looking for the secret to happiness and a lifetime of fulfillment.

Sean Kruer plays Pippin in the show and shared more about what the process has been like. With the cast and crew spending 20 hours a week rehearsing in addition to their normal lives and jobs, it’s a show they’re all proud to put on.

Featuring a colorful troupe of circus-like performers, the show is filled with dazzling dances and tricks and is sure to take the audience away from reality for a while.

The show is on all weekend long at the Lee High School Theatre, now through July 24. For more information and tickets, click here.

