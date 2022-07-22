Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Morgan Co. shooting leads to search warrant, 2 arrests made

Jennifer Godsey and Blain Speakman
Jennifer Godsey and Blain Speakman(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened on Highway 157 on July 21.

According to the person who called Morgan County 911, their vehicle had been shot into and one person had been injured. Deputies and emergency medical services found the caller and treated the injured person for non-life threatening injuries.

Through the course of investigation, investigators obtained a search warrant for a home on Pleasant View Road. Two people were arrested, Blain Russell Speakman, 30, and Jennifer Nicole Godsey, 36.

Speakman was charged with a probation violation and Godsey was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

The shooting investigation is ongoing and further arrests or charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items seized by the North Alabama Drug Task Force.
North Alabama Drug Task Force arrests man on drug-related charges
HPD officer suffers medical emergency on Thursday
Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency
Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road, ALEA seeking information
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine.
Alabama receives first shipment of monkeypox vaccine
The program is from 2:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at various locations. (Source: City of...
Huntsville Parks and Recreation offering after-school program
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Isaia Hernandez and Presley Martinez
FBI, Florence PD arrest 2 people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman