Morgan Co. shooting leads to search warrant, 2 arrests made

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened on Highway 157 on July 21.

According to the person who called Morgan County 911, their vehicle had been shot into and one person had been injured. Deputies and emergency medical services found the caller and treated the injured person for non-life threatening injuries.

Through the course of investigation, investigators obtained a search warrant for a home on Pleasant View Road. Two people were arrested, Blain Russell Speakman, 30, and Jennifer Nicole Godsey, 36.

Speakman was charged with a probation violation and Godsey was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

The shooting investigation is ongoing and further arrests or charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.