Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Local shelters helping the homeless during dog days of summer

Local shelters helping the homeless during dog days of summer
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeless shelters across the Tennessee Valley are full, mostly because of the extreme heat.

”We don’t turn anyone away, nor do we ask people to leave,” said Morgan Fox, Director of Chaplains at the Downtown Rescue Mission.

He says during the extreme heat, the mission sees more people every day.

“We are averaging between low 90s to low 100, give or take a little bit.”

That’s just at the men’s campus. The women’s shelter sees around 45 women each night.

“Especially now that Huntsville is getting bigger and traffic is increasing as well. We are making sure to keep our doors open at all times and make sure people can get out of the heat and stay with us.”

Even with supply chain shortages and inflation, Fox says they’ve actually seen an increase in donations.

“Weirdly enough, people are giving more, so we are not struggling, but at the same time, we are still trying to meet the demands of the higher volume of people… it requires a higher volume of food and other items.”

Downtown Rescue Mission is just one piece of the puzzle to help those in need during the dog days of summer.

“People have this idea that shelters here locally meet needs and then send people back out, and they can only come back when they need stuff. We are trying to make sure that our doors are always open. So that anybody who needs anything will always have a spot here. Of course, we are trying to partner with local organizations, not trying to be individualized in assistance but a group effort here in Huntsville. "

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items seized by the North Alabama Drug Task Force.
North Alabama Drug Task Force arrests man on drug-related charges
HPD officer suffers medical emergency on Thursday
Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency
Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road, ALEA seeking information
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences

Latest News

Madison County dangerous roads
Madison County dangerous roads
Morgan Co. shooting leads to search warrant, 2 arrests made
Morgan Co. shooting leads to search warrant, 2 arrests made
1 person in custody after overnight standoff on East Gateway Drive
1 person in custody after overnight standoff on East Gateway Drive
FBI, Florence PD arrest 2 people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman
FBI, Florence PD arrest 2 people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman