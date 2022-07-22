Lifest Music Festival is back in Tennessee!

BON AQUA, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “It’s like Bonnaroo for Jesus,” John Martin Keith said about Lifest Music City.

Lifest is a weekend-long music festival featuring bands and artists like Casting Crowns, Steven Curtis Chapman, our Alabama friends CAIN, plus many more.

The two-day festival is happening July 28-30 in Bon Aqua, Tennessee, a small area outside of Nashville. Music fans can enjoy hearing some of their favorite artists, speakers, camping, bible studies, food trucks and more.

It’s going to be one big, family-friendly party! What better way to end the summer?

The event is family-friendly and tickets are still available! For more information and tickets, visit Lifest.com.

