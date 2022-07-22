Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Huntsville Parks and Recreation offering after-school program

The program is from 2:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at various locations. (Source: City of...
The program is from 2:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at various locations. (Source: City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department is providing an after-school program to families in the area, starting Aug. 8.

The program is from 2:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at various locations. Students in grades 1-6 who attend Huntsville City Schools will have homework time, arts, snacks, physical activities and more.

The fee to attend is $20 a week per student or $10 a week for siblings. Online registration opens July 25 at 8 a.m. and it goes through Aug. 15. To register for the program, click here.

The program will be offered at the following locations:

  • Brahan Spring Recreation Center
  • Cavalry Hill Community Center
  • Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center
  • Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center
  • Fern Bell Recreation Center
  • Mark Russell Recreation Center

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items seized by the North Alabama Drug Task Force.
North Alabama Drug Task Force arrests man on drug-related charges
HPD officer suffers medical emergency on Thursday
Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency
Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road, ALEA seeking information
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine.
Alabama receives first shipment of monkeypox vaccine
Jennifer Godsey and Blain Speakman
Morgan Co. shooting leads to search warrant, 2 arrests made
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Isaia Hernandez and Presley Martinez
FBI, Florence PD arrest 2 people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman