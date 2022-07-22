Huntsville Parks and Recreation offering after-school program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department is providing an after-school program to families in the area, starting Aug. 8.

The program is from 2:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at various locations. Students in grades 1-6 who attend Huntsville City Schools will have homework time, arts, snacks, physical activities and more.

The fee to attend is $20 a week per student or $10 a week for siblings. Online registration opens July 25 at 8 a.m. and it goes through Aug. 15. To register for the program, click here.

The program will be offered at the following locations:

Brahan Spring Recreation Center

Cavalry Hill Community Center

Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center

Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center

Fern Bell Recreation Center

Mark Russell Recreation Center

