Huntsville Parks and Recreation offering after-school program
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department is providing an after-school program to families in the area, starting Aug. 8.
The program is from 2:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at various locations. Students in grades 1-6 who attend Huntsville City Schools will have homework time, arts, snacks, physical activities and more.
The fee to attend is $20 a week per student or $10 a week for siblings. Online registration opens July 25 at 8 a.m. and it goes through Aug. 15. To register for the program, click here.
The program will be offered at the following locations:
- Brahan Spring Recreation Center
- Cavalry Hill Community Center
- Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center
- Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center
- Fern Bell Recreation Center
- Mark Russell Recreation Center
