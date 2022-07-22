Hot and Mainly Dry Through The Weekend

All dry across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon with plenty doses of sunshine. With lower dewpoints across the region behind the front that moved through yesterday, we’ll get a break from a Heat Advisory today. Nonetheless, it’s still going to be a rather hot day with feels like temperatures in the triple-digit range in several locations, so make sure you are continuing to stay hydrated. Expect mostly clear conditions as we head into the evening and overnight hours with overnight lows dipping into the low and mid 70s.

Plan on more hot and mainly dry weather for the weekend with high pressure building across the region. Afternoon highs will be soaring into the mid and upper 90s with heat indices likely exceeding 105 degrees. We could see some brief relief from the heat with a shower or storm mainly by the afternoon and evening, but this activity looks slim to none on both Saturday and Sunday.

Better chances for rain look likely into the beginning of your next work week as a weak frontal boundary approaches from the northwest. This will bring isolated to widely scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be knocked down just a few degrees, but overall temperatures will remain quite warm, which is typical for this time of year.

