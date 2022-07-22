Deals
Get your local grub on at Dub’s Burgers in Athens

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Who doesn’t love a great local burger joint?

Dub’s Burgers in Athens is open Monday - Saturday with a menu filled with classics such has burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs and more. Dub’s Burgers is open 10 - 3 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m. -1:45 p.m. on Saturdays.

To see the full menu, click here.

