Flower Friday: Say hello to hydrangeas!
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The sun is shining over north Alabama and making all of those beautiful flowers bloom!
On this Flower Friday, we’re saying hello to a southern classic, Hydrangeas! More specifically, Rebecca with Huntsville Botanical Garden is sharing more about the panicle hydrangeas.
