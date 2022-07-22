Finally Friday Forecast

No Heat Advisory for your Friday, but it will still be hot and in the 90s.

Start-up temps will be warm and muggy with the mid 70s. More sunshine is in store for your afternoon hours helping to boost those temps early on.

More shower and storm chances into your weekend... heat remains a key player in the forecast.

The next 10 days will bring the 90s and a mixture of sun and rain. Stay hydrated, stay cool N. Alabama

