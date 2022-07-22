Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Finally Friday Forecast

Hot Hot Hot
Hot Hot Hot(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

No Heat Advisory for your Friday, but it will still be hot and in the 90s.

Start-up temps will be warm and muggy with the mid 70s. More sunshine is in store for your afternoon hours helping to boost those temps early on.

More shower and storm chances into your weekend... heat remains a key player in the forecast.

The next 10 days will bring the 90s and a mixture of sun and rain. Stay hydrated, stay cool N. Alabama

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officer suffers medical emergency on Thursday
Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency
Items seized by the North Alabama Drug Task Force.
North Alabama Drug Task Force arrest man on drug-related charges
Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road. ALEA seeking information
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Larry Rice Sr.
Huntsville City Schools employee killed in shooting, man arrested

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. weather forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
Thurs-Mon
Thursday Morning Forecast