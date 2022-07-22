Deals
FBI, Florence PD arrest 2 people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman

Isaia Hernandez and Presley Martinez
Isaia Hernandez and Presley Martinez(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a joint operation with the FBI, the Florence Police Department arrested two people for financially exploiting a 71-year-old woman.

According to Florence PD, the woman was contacted by people claiming to be from the FBI. She was told that her bank accounts were compromised and she should withdraw a large amount of cash.

Once the woman packaged the money, she was given a location where to meet the people. At 12:30 p.m. on June 21, law enforcement officials conducted a stop on the suspect vehicle in Florence.

Isaia Hernandez, 56, and Presley Martinez, 36, were taken into custody and held on a $30,000 bond each. A hearing is set for July 22 to request the revocation of the bonds.

Search warrants were executed on a Muscle Shoals hotel room and the suspects’ vehicle where a firearm was found.

