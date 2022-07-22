Deals
Family fighting for justice 8 months after deadly crash

By Kellie Miller
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been eight months since two women were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 in Huntsville. No arrests or charges have been made, and the case still has not be presented to the grand jury.

The parents of victim Hannah Parton are sad, angry, and confused. They are begging for the case to move forward. As WAFF reported last month, Sheila Parton wants somebody to be held accountable. However, it may be a lot longer before anybody is charged.

According to Madison County Assistant District Attorney Shauna Barnett, it is not unusual for cases to take this long. She said even before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was typical for a case to take more than a year before it would get through grand jury. Also, that time frame is not affected by whether there’s an arrest on scene or a direct presentation to grand jury.

Barnett also said:

“It’s a function of increasing numbers of cases in a quickly growing county all having to be funneled through the same ‘chute’ so to speak. The increased numbers are why we qualified to have a new judge position in Madison County.”

Barnett said there will not be any updates on the case until after the grand jury hears it, and decides whether to indict.

Regardless of the circumstances, the Parton family is devastated. They said if his is how the system works, they want to bring about change. They are asking the community for support during this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

