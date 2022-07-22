Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Drug suspect arrested after ramming Montgomery police unit, fleeing, chief says

A Montgomery drug suspect can be scene in this photo from security video slamming his vehicle...
A Montgomery drug suspect can be scene in this photo from security video slamming his vehicle into an unmarked Montgomery police unit before fleeing.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert and an MPD investigator held a news conference Friday afternoon during which time they showcased a large amount of narcotics taken off the streets Thursday.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert and Investigator R.L. Dorsey discuss an arrest when drug...
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert and Investigator R.L. Dorsey discuss an arrest when drug evidence sits on a table in front of them.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The seizure happened not long after the drug suspect rammed an unmarked patrol unit and fled the scene of a traffic stop, narrowly avoiding a police officer in the process.

Albert and Investigator R. L. Dorsey Jr., provided surveillance video of the stop, conducted by an MPD gang unit on a suppression detail.

The video shows that around 2 p.m. officers initiated a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle in the 4500 block of Mobile Highway. The suspect was said to be noncompliant to officer orders and a backup unit was called to the scene.

As the backup patrol unit arrived, video showed the suspect’s vehicle slam into the front end of the unmarked SUV, then speed away as officers drew their service weapons and aimed at his vehicle. One officer narrowly escaped being hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

Following a police chase, the suspect, Quindarian Turner, 22, was taken into custody at a house in the 300 block of Chipping Terrace, located about a mile from the initial scene.

Dorsey said that while officers were arresting Turner inside the house, they noticed “a large amount of narcotics” and other items. After securing a search warrant, officers recovered 24 pounds of marijuana, $25,000 in cash, a loaded handgun, edible THC packages, and other drug paraphernalia.

Quindarian Turner
Quindarian Turner(Source: Montgomery County Jail)

Turner was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Because Turner was already out of jail on supervisory probation before Thursday’s incident, his latest charges have resulted in a decision to hold him without bond.

The chief confirmed no shots were fired during the incident and praised his officers. “The fine thinking and the meticulous thinking on what they’re doing, they pursued, they held the location and followed the law to the fullest, and went and got a warrant...they stopped when they needed to stop, they regrouped and they got a warrant, exactly what they were supposed to do in accordance with the law.”

“Due to their training and the discipline we put in them, they were able to use good trigger control...and ended up ultimately taking them into custody and charging them,” Dorsey added, noting that as a result, this did not end with an officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody
Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Items seized by the North Alabama Drug Task Force.
North Alabama Drug Task Force arrests man on drug-related charges
Jennifer Godsey and Blain Speakman
Morgan Co. shooting leads to search warrant, 2 arrests made
Madison County dangerous roads
Citizens concerned about excessive speeding on county roads in Madison and Limestone counties

Latest News

Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a small plane made a hard landing onto Smith Lake...
Small plane makes hard landing on Smith Lake
Motorcycle crash
One dead in Saturday evening motorcycle crash
Ulrich was in jail for theft and burglary charges while Sharpe was incarcerated for receiving...
Two men recaptured after escape from work release
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Mild, muggy Sunday morning with temperatures starting off in the 70s
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Mild, muggy Sunday morning with temperatures starting off in the 70s