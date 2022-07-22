Deals
Decatur city leaders looking for feedback on new zoning ordinance

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The comprehensive master plan, One Decatur, was created in 2018 to identify the critical needs the city must address to make its long-term vision a reality.

“One of the items identified that the city needed to do was completely rewrite our zoning ordinance,” said Lead Planner Lee Terry. “We have our public review draft ready, and we are soliciting comments from the public.”

Parts of the current ordinance were created about 70 years ago and they want residents to weigh in on overhauling the ordinance. The 370-page document is designed to be more accessible to residents.

“We are adding a couple of new districts that we don’t currently have that reflect more modern design standards of what developments are like now. Mixed-use districts are a part of that we have very little mixed-use districts in our current zoning.” Terry said.

Other big feature parts of the plan include landscaping, off-street parking, and light signage.

Once the public gives its feedback on the new ordinance Terry and his team will schedule a public meeting where everyone will be invited to come and provide comments.

Residents have until August 18 to give feedback to the council. WAFF will update you when a date is set for the public meeting.

