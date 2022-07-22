Centre man deceased after single-vehicle crash

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened at 9:21 a.m. Friday morning has claimed the life of 72-year-old James David Kirby.

Kirby was critically injured after his 2005 F-150 left the roadway and struck a ditch. Kirby was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was transported to Floyd Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash happened on Cherokee County 16 near Cherokee County 22, exactly five miles east of Centre in Cherokee County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.

