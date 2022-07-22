Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Burglary suspect apprehended in Priceville after I-65 chase

Burglary suspect caught in Priceville
Burglary suspect caught in Priceville(Priceville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A burglary suspect was apprehended in Priceville on Wednesday following a multi-county police chase.

According to a Priceville Police Department Facebook post, multiple agencies pursued the man from Kimberly to Priceville along I-65 northbound. The post added the suspect’s bike ran out of gas near the River Road overpass.

The Kimberly Police Department added that the suspect is facing a third-degree burglary charge with other charges pending.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officer suffers medical emergency on Thursday
Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency
Items seized by the North Alabama Drug Task Force.
North Alabama Drug Task Force arrests man on drug-related charges
Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road, ALEA seeking information
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Larry Rice Sr.
Huntsville City Schools employee killed in shooting, man arrested

Latest News

Hannah Parton
Family fighting for justice 8 months after deadly crash
No arrests or charges have been made, and the case still has not be presented to the grand jury.
Family fighting for justice 8 months after deadly crash
Bo Jackson
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals
Henderson Co. Jail staff reacts to Casey White’s escape
Former Lauderdale County escapee indicted on firearm charges in Indiana