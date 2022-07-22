Burglary suspect apprehended in Priceville after I-65 chase
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A burglary suspect was apprehended in Priceville on Wednesday following a multi-county police chase.
According to a Priceville Police Department Facebook post, multiple agencies pursued the man from Kimberly to Priceville along I-65 northbound. The post added the suspect’s bike ran out of gas near the River Road overpass.
The Kimberly Police Department added that the suspect is facing a third-degree burglary charge with other charges pending.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.