Burglary suspect apprehended in Priceville after I-65 chase

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A burglary suspect was apprehended in Priceville on Wednesday following a multi-county police chase.

According to a Priceville Police Department Facebook post, multiple agencies pursued the man from Kimberly to Priceville along I-65 northbound. The post added the suspect’s bike ran out of gas near the River Road overpass.

The Kimberly Police Department added that the suspect is facing a third-degree burglary charge with other charges pending.

