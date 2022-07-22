Deals
Auburn headlines final day in Atlanta

Tigers, Vols, Aggies conclude SEC Media Days
Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin Addresses media during SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia.
Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin Addresses media during SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bryan Harsin was asked tough questions. He answered them as the Auburn Tigers headlined SEC Media Days Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. Harsin, and the Auburn football program delt with an inquiry into the program in February.

“Second time here. Excited to be here,” Harsin said at the College Football Hall of Fame. “I know some of you out there looking at me didn’t expect me to be here at this time. I’m going to dive into that here in just a second, address the grill in the room.

Really proud of where our team is at. the work we’ve been putting in. Going back to what happened back in February, what I’m going to do now is address it. Moving forward, that will be the last time I talk about this subject.

There was an inquiry. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded. It presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me, my family, and also our program. And it didn’t work..”

The Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies also in attendance. Josh Heupel and Jimbo Fisher with eyes toward the future success of their respective programs.

