Alabama lawmaker speaks on the future of contraceptives in the state

House passes protection of contraceptives
House passes protection of contraceptives
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Washington, D.C., the House of Representatives passed a bill protecting access to contraceptives. Democrats in the house fear its access could be limited by a future Supreme Court decision. In Alabama, its a conversation House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels had heard before.

“Congress would not have initiated a law if they did not feel that the state’s were trying to circumvent that process as well.”

He says conversations about going after contraceptives has been happening even after Alabama’s 2019 Abortion Ban went into effect. He also says the conversation had been heightened because of that bills passage. In the state there has been no bill that would limit access to contraceptives.

“I’ve not necessarily tracked a bill that made its way to committee or out of committee that address that at all, but I am told that something may be coming down the pipes so we just have to make sure we’re keeping our eyes open.”

For now, Daniels says the state and you the voters should remain focused on repealing its Abortion Ban that does not include exceptions for rape and incest.

WAFF reached out to Republican Representative Terri Collins -- who sponsored the 2019 Alabama Abortion Ban -- for comment, but was unavailable.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

