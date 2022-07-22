Deals
Alabama, Georgia predicted to top the SEC by football media

11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Following a week of coaches and players speaking with members of the media in Atlanta, the 2022 Preseason SEC football media poll has been announced.

In the Eastern division, Georgia was the clear favorite, garnering 172 first-place votes. Kentucky earned four first-place votes to be No. 2 with Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt rounding out the rest of the division.

In the Western division, Alabama earned 177 first-place votes to be No. 1. Texas A&M placed second with three first-place votes and Arkansas, Mississippi, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn rounded out the division.

Alabama was chosen as the SEC champion. Georgia was No. 2, South Carolina was No. 3 and Vanderbilt and Texas A&M each earned one vote.

For the Preseason All-SEC First Team offense, Alabama had four players selected including Bryce Young (QB), Jahmyr Gibbs (RB), Jermaine Burton (WR) and Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL). Auburn had one player selected with running back Tank Bigsby.

For the Preseason All-SEC Second Team offense, Alabama had two players selected including Cameron Latu (TE) and Javion Cohen (OL).

Tennessee had three players selected with Hendon Hooker (QB), Cedric Tillman (WR) and Darnell Wright (OL).

For the Preseason All-SEC Third Team offense, Alabama had two players selected with Tyler Steen (OL) and Kendall Randolph (OL).

Tennessee had one player selected with center Cooper Mays.

For the Preseason All-SEC First Team defense, Alabama had four players selected with Will Anderson Jr. (LB), Henry To’oTo’o (LB), Jordan Battle (DB) and Eli Ricks (DB).

Auburn had one player selected in defensive lineman Derick Hall.

Tennessee had one player selected in defensive lineman Byron Young.

For the Preseason All-SEC Second Team defense, Alabama had two players selected in D.J. Dale (DL) and Dallas Turner (LB).

Auburn had one player selected with defensive lineman Colby Wooden.

For the Preseason All-SEC Third Team defense, Alabama had three players selected in Justin Eboigbe (DL), Kool-Aid McKinstry (DB) and Malachi Moore (DB).

Auburn had one player selected in linebacker Owen Pappoe. Tennessee had two players selected with Jeremy Banks (LB) and Trevon Flowers (DB).

Alabama had three players selected to the Preseason All-SEC First and Third teams specialists with Will Reichard (placekicker) and Jahmyr Gibbs (AP) on the first team and Jojo Earle (RS) on the third team.

Auburn had two players selected to the second team with punter Oscar Chapman and placekicker Andres Carlson.

Tennessee’s punter Paxton Brooks was selected to the third team.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

