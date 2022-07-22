4 people in Etowah Co. arrested on drug charges

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and other law enforcement officials executed search warrants at two locations on July 20, resulting in the arrest of four people.

During the investigation, agents found a large amount of synthetic marijuana and a stolen handgun. The search warrant was obtained from an investigation based on drug sales from the residences.

Jeffery Montez Jackson, 31, was charged with two counts of drug trafficking (methamphetamine), one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (heroin). Jackson was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond.

Trevor Scott Sims, 29, was charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs (synthetic marijuana). Sims was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

Cierra Janee Jackson, 24, was charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana) and one count of unlawful possession of salvia felony. Jackson was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $50,000 property bond.

Suzetta Ann Schrimsher, 42, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of salvia misdemeanor. Schrimsher was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $1,000 property bond.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden Police Department and the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.

