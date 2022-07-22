Deals
1 person in custody after overnight standoff on East Gateway Drive

A man with a gun barricaded himself in a home on East Gateway Drive around 1 a.m. on Friday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody following an overnight standoff on East Gateway Drive in south Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to a domestic call around 1 a.m. at the home. The officers arrived to find a man with a weapon barricaded inside the home.

Sgt. White confirms the man has been taken into custody.

Officers are still on the scene this morning. Nothing further is available at this time.

