1 person in custody after overnight standoff on East Gateway Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody following an overnight standoff on East Gateway Drive in south Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to a domestic call around 1 a.m. at the home. The officers arrived to find a man with a weapon barricaded inside the home.

Sgt. White confirms the man has been taken into custody.

Officers are still on the scene this morning. Nothing further is available at this time.

