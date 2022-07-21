Deals
Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer

Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit a police officer on July 19.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit a police officer on July 19.

Authorities say that officers were responding to a call near the 500 block of County Road 540 after neighbors say a Pitbull attacked and severely injured their dog, and also tried to attack them.

Police say the officers then tried to find the dog and its owner. They went to a resident and found Shannon Michelle Cooper with a Pitbull on the leash. When officers tried to speak with Cooper, the dog was taken off of the leash, and attacked one of the officers, biting it several times in the leg. this prompted the officer to shoot the dog once, killing it.

The officer was taken to the hospital and was treated for bites and other wounds. Since there was no proof of rabies vaccination for the dog, its remains were taken to a local veterinarian’s office to be tested.

Cooper was arrested and charged with Allowing Vicious Dog to Run at Large, Non-Control of a Dangerous Dog, Reckless Endangerment, and Third Degree Assault. She was taken to the Hanceville City Jail and is awaiting bond.

*Arrest made in dog biting officer case* *Video Released* Yesterday at approximately 19:00 hours, Hanceville Police...

Posted by Hanceville Police Department on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

