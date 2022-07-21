W.C. Handy Fest is back for a 10-day celebration of music

THE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Muscle Shoals has got the Swampers and Florence has the Father of Blues!

It’s that time of year again when musicians and music fans flock to the Shoals for the W.C. Handy Music Festival. Handy is known as the Father of Blues. Born and raised in Florence, Handy learned how to play all kinds of instruments such as the piano, guitar and the trumpet. His music went beyond the small Alabama town and crossed all kinds of borders with his “Memphis Blues " and “St. Louis Blues” styles.

Now, his hometown celebrates all the legendary work he did not only for musicians, but Black musicians.

W.C. Handy Music Festival is a 10-day festival full of live music, songwriter series and more in the Shoals area. Local musicians show what they’ve got while some travel far and wide to hang out in the iconic music town.

The annual Handy Block Party will kick things off on Thursday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. on Court Street in downtown Florence. Events happen all day every day until Sunday, July 31.

For a full schedule and more information on the festival, visit WCHandyMusicFestival.com.

