UAH receives $30k gift for new Financial Wellness Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s College of Business received a $30,000 gift to fund a new Financial Wellness Program from Regions Bank on Thursday.

The program will provide students an opportunity to learn about financial planning and use tools and resources for their financial futures. The College of Business led a new program in 2020-21 that showed results that a Financial Wellness Program would benefit students.

Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Jason Greene, said this new program is made possible by the gift from Regions Bank.

“We are grateful for the commitment of Regions Bank to UAH, our students and the financial wellness of our community,” Dr. Greene said in a statement. “Students who are selected to participate will complete a three-week program in which they are taught sound principles influencing financial wellness, such as personal budgeting, saving, credit cards and debt. In addition to being better prepared with financial knowledge, students who complete the program earn a scholarship that is made possible by the Regions Bank gift.”

