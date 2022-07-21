Tips for less stress cooking with celebrity chef Brooke Williamson

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Meal prep has become all the rage in recent years. If you cook most most of your food on Sunday you’ve got meals for the rest of the week!

But how can we spruce up our meal prep game? Food Network’s Brooke Williamson shares some of her tips for quick and easy meals that require way less mess while you’re at it.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.