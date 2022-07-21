Thursday Morning Forecast

Hot and Humid, but what’s new about that…

Start-up temps for your Thursday will be very warm and muggy. Mid 70s with overcast/rainy skies and breezy winds. Showers and storms this AM with another, better, chance at thunderstorms this afternoon.

Even with added cloud cover and rain, Thursday will remain hot and under a heat advisory for a majority of North Alabama.

More shower and storm chances over the next several days, but heat remains a key player in the forecast.

The next 10 days will bring the 90s and a mixture of sun and rain. Stay hydrated, stay cool N. Alabama

