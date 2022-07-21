Deals
Surveillance video appears to capture delivery driver urinating on Bibb Co. customer’s driveway

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CENTREVILLE, Ala, (WBRC) - Home surveillance video appears to capture a delivery truck driver urinating on a customer’s property in Centreville.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 when a FedEx driver stopped to deliver a package for the homeowner. And then, the camera on the house appears to have captured the driver urinating on the customer’s driveway.

“Walked over here to my gate and just dumped my package, damaged the box, but luckily it was on dog food and proceeded to walk over here and just peed in the driveway. I would say right here. He parked his truck in the driveway. It was right around here. I mean.. I was just really baffled. At first I was angry. I tried to get in touch with FedEx. I tried to call them. I tried to figure out if I could email them and even on Facebook, but to no avail,” said LeAnn Burt.

WBRC reached out to FedEx and we are waiting on a response.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

